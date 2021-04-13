Maha govt to build 450-room hostel for working women in Mumbai

Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad on Tuesday announced the construction of a 450-room hostel for working women in Mumbai.

Speaking to reporters, the state housing development minister said the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has zeroed in on a plot in Tardeo area in the centre of city for the facility.

''We will construct a 450-room hostel for working women, which will accommodate up to 1,000 residents. It will have modern facilities such as entertainment centre and gym,'' Awhad said.

The project will be completed in the next two years, he added.

The MHADA has a plot measuring around 2,000 sq mt in Tardeo, where each room will be of 180 sq mt, the minister said.

''The city offers job opportunities for women from across the state. However, they do not have enough safe living options. This hostel will serve the purpose to some extent,'' he said.

The tender process for the Rs 35-crore project will be completed in the next six months, the minister said.

