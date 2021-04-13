Left Menu

Khattar approves purchase of 200 acres of land for construction of AIIMS in Rewari

The deputy commissioners and landowners of the respective districts also joined the meeting through video conference.For the AIIMS to be built in Rewari, the committee approved the purchase of 200 acres of land at the rate of Rs 40 lakh per acre.The approval for the purchase of land for seven other projects cleared the way for the construction of a bypass in Hathin in Palwal district.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-04-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 22:29 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday approved the purchase of 200 acres of land for the AIIMS to be constructed in Rewari.

Khattar also gave approval for the purchase of land for seven other projects. The chief minister was presiding over the meeting of the high power land purchase committee.

This approval was given after the landowners agreed on the price issue for their acquired land, according to an official statement.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala was also present on the occasion. The deputy commissioners and landowners of the respective districts also joined the meeting through video conference.

For the AIIMS to be built in Rewari, the committee approved the purchase of 200 acres of land at the rate of Rs 40 lakh per acre.

The approval for the purchase of land for seven other projects cleared the way for the construction of a bypass in Hathin in Palwal district. This will help Hathin to get rid of traffic congestion, it stated.

The purchase of land required to construct a four-lane road from Kalanaur to Kail in Yamunanagar district was approved.

Approval has been granted to purchase land for an approach road for Unani Medical College in Akera village of Nuh district.

The land purchase was approved after discussion and consent from the farmers who had uploaded their land details on the e-Bhoomi portal for all these projects.

Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan, D S Dhesi, the chief principal secretary to the chief minister; Financial Commissioner Sanjeev Kaushal were among those present at the meeting. PTI SUN HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

