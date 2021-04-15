Tusker kills man in West Bengal's Jhargram

A 28-year-old man was killed in an elephant attack in West Bengal's Jhargram district on Thursday, police said.

The victim, Dipak Mahato, was a member of a hula party', a group of people that drives the animals away from villages.

The incident happened at Alampur village under the jurisdiction of the Gopiballabhpur police station of the district in the early hours of Thursday when Mahato and other members of the 'hula party' were trying to drive a herd of 10 -15 elephants away.

Suddenly, a tusker attacked the members of the hula party, lifted Mahato with its trunk, and smashed him on the ground. He died on the spot, police said.

Other members of the group ran away to save their lives.

Forest department staff later sent Mahatos body to Jhargram district hospital for post-mortem examination.

The herd from Dalma region of Jharkhand had entered a jungle near Alampur village a couple of days ago.

