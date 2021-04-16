Left Menu

Researchers use imaging agent that enables better monitoring of patients with bacterial infections

An imaging agent allows scientists to better visualize Enterobacterales infections in patients, helping to address pathogens that can be life-threatening and frequently resist antibiotics.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-04-2021 08:55 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 08:55 IST
Researchers use imaging agent that enables better monitoring of patients with bacterial infections
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

An imaging agent allows scientists to better visualize Enterobacterales infections in patients, helping to address pathogens that can be life-threatening and frequently resist antibiotics. The agent was safe in 26 patients and differentiated infections from either sterile inflammation or COVID-19-linked pneumonia in hamsters. Enterobacterales is the largest group of disease-causing bacteria in humans and includes common pathogens such as Escherichia coli, Salmonella, and Klebsiella pneumoniae.

These species have become increasingly resistant to common antibiotics, which has led the Centers for Disease Control to label some drug-resistant strains as urgent threats to human health. However, scientists still lack tools that can rapidly and noninvasively detect Enterobacterales infections and determine where they are in the body, which is key for proper treatment and for research into new therapies.

Building on previous work in mice, Alvaro Ordonez and colleagues tested an imaging agent they developed named 18F-FDS, which can detect Enterobacterales infections when combined with standard PET imaging. The agent safely and rapidly identified sites such as the lungs and liver that were infected by either drug-susceptible or drug-resistant Enterobacterales and could differentiate infections from inflammation or cancerous lesions. The agent also revealed how 13 of the patients responded to antibiotics and helped identify patients who weren't responding to treatment. 18F-FDS also distinguished K. pneumoniae-caused pneumonia from pneumonitis caused by SARS-CoV-2 in a hamster model, suggesting it could help clinicians pinpoint secondary bacterial infections.

The researchers also developed a cartridge system that can rapidly synthesize 18F-FDS from a commercially available precursor, which they say is a major advantage of their system. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Lucknow's iconic Bada Imambara, other monuments closed for public

Iconic Nawabi-era structure the Bada Imambara and other monuments in the Uttar Pradesh capital have been closed for public till further orders due to the COVID-19 situation.Bada Imambara Bhool Bhulaiya, Chhota Imambara, picture gallery and ...

India reports another record daily rise in COVID-19 infections

India reported a record daily increase of 217,353 COVID-19 infections over the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Friday.It was the eighth record daily increase in the last nine days. Total cases reached nearly 14.3 million, seco...

SH 20B upgraded for quick e bus trips to Auckland Airport

Transport Minister Michael Wood today marked the completion of upgrades to State Highway 20B which will give Aucklanders quick electric bus trips to and from the airport.The State Highway 20B Early Improvements project has added new lanes i...

Quess Corp acquires residual 30% stake in Conneqt for Rs 208 crore

Bengaluru-headquartered business services provider Quess Corp announced on Fridaythe acquisition of 30 per cent stake in Conneqt Business Solutions Ltd Conneqt for Rs 208 crore, pursuant to the Put Option notice by Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.With t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021