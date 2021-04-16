Monsoon to be normal this year, says IMD
The Long Period Average (LPA) rainfall will be 98 percent with an error margin of plus and minus 5 percent, said M Rajeevan, secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences. He was releasing the first Long Range Forecast for the four-month rainfall period from June to September at a virtual press briefing. ''Monsoon will be 98 percent of the LPA which is normal rainfall. It is really good news for the country and will help India have a good agriculture output,'' Rajeevan said.
