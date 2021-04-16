Left Menu

Diesel subsidy issue to be resolved soon: Fisheries Minister

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 16-04-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 19:13 IST
The problems being faced by fishermen due to the non-release of diesel subsidy would be brought to the attention of Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and the issue would be resolved, state Fisheries Minister S Angara said on Friday.

Addressing reporters after visiting the old fisheries port here, Angara said efforts would be made to make available the Rs 45-crore pending subsidy to fishermen at the earliest.

The Minister said he has held talks with fishermens leaders on the works relating to the extension of the third jetty at the port.

To a question on opposition from Bengre residents to the proposed coastal berth project there, he said all the stakeholders would be taken into confidence before the projects implementation.

Discussions would be held with local people on the pros and cons of the project.

