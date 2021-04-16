Left Menu

Thunderstorm, rain lash many parts of Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-04-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 21:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Thunderstorm and rain lashed many parts of Rajasthan on Friday, giving people relief from the blistering heat.

Churu, Sikar, Alwar, Sriganganagar and Bikaner recorded 23, 2, 1.5, 1 and 0.1 mm of rains till evening, the meteorological department said.

The day temperature in the state was recorded between 36 and 41.4 degrees Celsius, it said.

Gusty winds and thunderstorm occurred at some places in Jaipur, Alwar, Ajmer, Tonk, Nagaur, Jhunjhunu, Barmer, Pali, Karauli, Sawaimadhopur, Bikaner, Churu, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Hanumangarh and Sriganganagar, the department said.

It has predicted similar weather conditions in some of the eastern parts of the state during next 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

