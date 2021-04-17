Left Menu

US climate envoy Kerry in Seoul for climate discussions

US climate envoy John Kerry met with South Korea's foreign minister in Seoul on Saturday for talks ahead of a virtual climate summit of world leaders called by President Joe Biden for next week. Kerry arrived in South Korea after a four-day visit to China where he held closed-door meetings with senior Chinese officials in Shanghai.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 17-04-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 17:09 IST
US climate envoy Kerry in Seoul for climate discussions
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(JohnKerry)

US climate envoy John Kerry met with South Korea's foreign minister in Seoul on Saturday for talks ahead of a virtual climate summit of world leaders called by President Joe Biden for next week.

Kerry arrived in South Korea after a four-day visit to China where he held closed-door meetings with senior Chinese officials in Shanghai. In Seoul, South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-Yong hosted Kerry for a dinner meeting at his residence, where Kerry wrote in a guestbook saying: "Thank you so much for Korea's leadership on the climate crisis." Details from their conversations weren't immediately released. Kerry and Chung had spoken over the phone twice last month to discuss the countries' cooperation on climate change and to exchange views on the UN Climate Change Conference scheduled to be held in Scotland in November, according to Chung's ministry. The US State Department had said Kerry's visits to China and South Korea were to discuss "raising global climate ambition" ahead of Biden's climate meeting. Biden has invited 40 world leaders, including South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Chinese head of state Xi Jinping, to participate in an April 22-23 virtual climate summit. The United States and other countries expected to announce more ambitious national targets for cutting carbon emissions and pledge financial help for climate efforts by less wealthy nations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal elections: 78.36 percent voter turnout recorded till 5 pm in 45 seats where polling is underway for fifth phase.

West Bengal elections 78.36 percent voter turnout recorded till 5 pm in 45 seats where polling is underway for fifth phase....

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, section of Haryana officials allowed work from home

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the Haryana government has decided to allow officials equal to the rank of under secretary or below to work from home and restrict their physical attendance in offices to 50 per cent.A letter in this...

Yemen's Houthis say they have hit Saudi Arabia's King Khalid airbase

Yemens Houthi movement has attacked King Khalid airbase in the Saudi Arabian city of Khamis Mushait with explosive drones, the Houthis military spokesman said on Twitter on Saturday.There was no immediate comment from the Saudi government....

SpiceJet to charge no fees for changes done at least 5 days prior to journey

SpiceJet on Saturday said passengers will not be charged any fees for changing date or time in their tickets at least five days prior to the departure date.Earlier, the zero fee was applicable only for changes done at least seven days prior...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021