Maha: Mild earthquake rocks Akola; no casualties

PTI | Akola | Updated: 17-04-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 20:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An earthquake of 3.0 magnitude hit Maharashtra's Akola district on Saturday afternoon, but there was no report of any casualty or damage to property, an official said.

The tremors were witnessed at 3.45 pm, 19 km west of Akola city, the official from the Akola Earthquake Observatory said. The quake of 3.0 magnitude did not cause any damages to life of property, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

