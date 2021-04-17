Maha: Fire doused in Navi Mumbai bank branch, no one hurt

A fire broke out in the Navi Mumbai branch of a bank on Saturday evening and it was brought under control some three hours later, an official said.

There were no reports of anyone getting injured in the incident, which took place in Navi Mumbai's APMC market complex, he said.

''The fire started at 7:30 pm and was doused by 10:15pm. The cause of the fire is not yet known,'' said TMC regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)