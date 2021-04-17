Left Menu

Maha: Fire doused in Navi Mumbai bank branch, no one hurt

PTI | Thane | Updated: 17-04-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 23:21 IST
Maha: Fire doused in Navi Mumbai bank branch, no one hurt
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A fire broke out in the Navi Mumbai branch of a bank on Saturday evening and it was brought under control some three hours later, an official said.

There were no reports of anyone getting injured in the incident, which took place in Navi Mumbai's APMC market complex, he said.

''The fire started at 7:30 pm and was doused by 10:15pm. The cause of the fire is not yet known,'' said TMC regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 24K COVID cases in Delhi, 167 deaths; every 4th sample positive

Delhi on Saturday recorded the biggest jump in its daily COVID-19 tally with 24,375 fresh cases, and 167 people died due to the disease in the last 24 hours, while the positivity rate also shot up to 24.56 per cent -- meaning every fourth s...

Soccer-Norwich seal Premier League promotion as rivals drop points

Norwich City clinched promotion to the Premier League with five games to spare on Saturday after rivals Brentford and Swansea City failed to win their Championship matches, guaranteeing Daniel Farkes leaders one of the automatic promotion p...

If bowlers are executing plans, it's easy for captain: Rohit

If bowlers are executing the plans, it makes it easy for the captain was what Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said on Saturday after his side beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs in their IPL match here.Rohit credited his teams bowling u...

Czechs expel Russian embassy staff, PM says suspected Russian link to ammunition explosion

The Czech Republic is expelling 18 Russian diplomats over suspicions that Russian intelligence services were involved in an ammunition explosion in 2014, Prime Minister Andrej Babis and Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek said on Saturday.There is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021