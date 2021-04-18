Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits southern Iran, no casualties reported - TV

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake on Sunday struck Iran's southern province of Bushehr, which is home to a nuclear power plant, but there were no immediate reports of casualties, state television reported.

"The quake hit the Bandar Gonaveh area in the province this morning. There are no reports of damages yet," State TV reported, adding that groups from Iran's Red Crescent had been dispatched to the area. It said the depth of the quake was 10 km (6 miles). It gave no further details.

