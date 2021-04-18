Left Menu

Sheriff: 3 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Wisconsin tavern

Authorities in Wisconsin pleaded Sunday for help in locating a suspect who opened fire at a tavern in a confrontation that left three people dead and two people seriously injured.Kenosha Sheriff David Beth said while the suspected shooter is still at large, the public is not believed to be in danger.

PTI | Kenosha | Updated: 18-04-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 18:25 IST
Sheriff: 3 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Wisconsin tavern

Authorities in Wisconsin pleaded Sunday for help in locating a suspect who opened fire at a tavern in a confrontation that left three people dead and two people seriously injured.

Kenosha Sheriff David Beth said while the suspected shooter is still at large, the public is not believed to be in danger. The suspect apparently knew the victims and targeted them, although it is not clear whether the victims knew him. The shooting happened at Somers House Tavern in Kenosha County after the suspect was asked to leave the bar and then returned and opened fire. “We believe our suspect knew who he was targeting,” Beth told a Sunday morning news conference.

Officials were still working to determine the identities of the people who died. The two people who were wounded were taken to area hospitals. There may have been more people with less serious injuries, and the sheriff's department has contacted local hospitals to find them, Beth said.

Beth left open the possibility that there was more than one suspect. He said he believed at least one handgun was used.

The road leading up to the tavern remained closed early Sunday as officials investigated the latest in a string of recent mass shootings across the country, including the killings of eight people at a FedEx warehouse in Indianapolis on Thursday. Last month, four people were killed at an office shooting in California, eight people were fatally shot at massage businesses in the Atlanta area, and 10 died in gunfire at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Wall St Week Ahead-Tech retakes market lead as investors eye yields, earnings

U.S. technology and growth stocks have taken the markets reins in recent weeks, pausing a rotation into value shares as investors assess the trajectory of bond yields and upcoming earnings reports. Technology has been the top-performing SP ...

J-K woman who received bullet injury dies

A woman who had received bullet injury in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir last week died at a hospital here on Sunday, police said.Shakeela Banu 35, a resident of the Darganie Gund area of Tral in the south Kashmir district, received ...

Delhi govt issues guidelines for gated residential complexes to set up COVID facilities

The Delhi government issued guidelines on Sunday for gated residential complexes to set up COVID facilities amid alarming surge in coronavirus cases.The Directorate General of Health Services also issued guidelines for the resident welfare ...

Goa sees record 11 COVID-19 deaths; 1.5L vaccine doses arrive

Goa witnessed 11 deaths from the coronavirus infection on Sunday, a record for fatalities in a 24-hour period in the coastal state, health officials said.Six of the deaths took place in Goa Medical College and Hospital, four in South Goa Di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021