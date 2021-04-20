Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Astra is yellow, Pfizer is green - Hungarian pastry shop offers vaccine-themed treats

Odd News Roundup: Astra is yellow, Pfizer is green - Hungarian pastry shop offers vaccine-themed treats
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Astra is yellow, Pfizer is green - Hungarian pastry shop offers vaccine-themed treats

A Hungarian pastry shop has launched a range of COVID-19 vaccine-themed sweet mousses as a light-hearted antidote to angst over the different types of vaccines and the implications of receiving one or another of them. At the Sulyan family's patisserie in the small town of Veresegyhaz, northeast of Budapest, the choice is between a selection of layered mousses with colorful jelly toppings, presented in small glasses, with decorative syringes on top.

