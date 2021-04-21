Left Menu

Carney, Kerry launch global finance plan to boost climate action

All members will need to have their climate plans in line with the UN's Race to Zero campaign, which ensures they are science-based, cover all types of emissions, have 2030 interim targets, and commit to transparent reporting and accounting. For the banks joining GFANZ, all will need to set an interim target of 2030 or sooner within 18 months that focuses on those parts of its financing business responsible for the largest share of greenhouse gas emissions.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-04-2021 10:17 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 09:33 IST
Carney, Kerry launch global finance plan to boost climate action
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

UN climate envoy Mark Carney and U.S. peer John Kerry on Wednesday announced a new plan to boost efforts by the financial system to help move the global economy to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions. While many large banks, insurers, and asset managers have started to commit to some form of action, the frameworks used can differ and some are not rooted in climate science or backed up by interim targets between now and 2050.

To help fix the problem, the new group - Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) - will bring existing net zero initiatives together under one umbrella to help ensure all sub-sector efforts are consistent and ambitious. "This is the breakthrough in mainstreaming climate finance the world needs," Carney said in a statement.

"Most fundamentally, GFANZ will act as the strategic forum to ensure the financial system works together to broaden, deepen, and accelerate the transition to a net-zero economy." Launching the plan on the eve of U.S. President Joe Biden's Head of State Climate Summit alongside Carney and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Kerry - the U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate - said the world's biggest financial firms recognized energy transition was a "vast" commercial opportunity.

"Ultimately, their commitment of capital and assets, as well as adherence to high standards and reporting, will accelerate the transition to this new economy, create a massive number of new jobs, and increase our collective ability to tackle the climate crisis." Kerry's support for the project follows a series of meetings with different chief executives from the financial sector over the last few months.

So far, more than 160 firms with assets of at least $70 trillion have signed up, of which 43 are banks - as part of the Net-Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA) - including Barclays, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC, and Citi. All members will need to have their climate plans in line with the UN's Race to Zero campaign, which ensures they are science-based, cover all types of emissions, have 2030 interim targets, and commit to transparent reporting and accounting.

For the banks joining GFANZ, all will need to set an interim target of 2030 or sooner within 18 months that focuses on those parts of its financing business responsible for the largest share of greenhouse gas emissions.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. Some hospitals left with just a few hours of oxygen: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Apple announces AirTags for lost items, slim iMacs in new colors

Apple Inc announced AirTags to find lost items and podcast subscription services that will compete with rival Spotify and also introduced an array of slim iMac computers in a variety of colors. AirTags will cost 29 each or four for 99 and w...

Egypt fires top railway official after deadly train crashes

Egypts transportation minister on Tuesday said he sacked the countrys top railway official, following three train accidents in less than a month that left more than 40 people dead and over 350 injured.The firing of Ashraf Raslan was part of...

Apple announces podcast subscriptions, tags for lost items expected at iPad launch event

Apple Inc announced podcast subscription services that will compete with rival Spotify and is expected later on Tuesday to show off tiny tags meant to locate lost items. The event, being broadcast from Apples Cupertino, California headquart...

Den Networks not to proceed with composite scheme of arrangement

Den Networks on Wednesday said it has decided not to proceed with the composite scheme of arrangement in which TV18 Broadcast, Hathway Cable Datacom and Den Networks were to merge into Network18 Media Investments.Considering that more tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021