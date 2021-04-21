Left Menu

Russia rounds up almost 200 people at protests over Navalny's failing health

In Russia's Far East, around 200-300 people came out to support Navalny in the city of Vladivostok, some of them toting banners saying "Freedom for political prisoners" and "No war, repressions and torture!" "Everyone realises the current authorities have nothing new to propose for the country.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-04-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 20:20 IST
Russia rounds up almost 200 people at protests over Navalny's failing health
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Russian police rounded up scores of protesters on Wednesday as allies of hunger-striking Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny staged nationwide protests over his failing health in jail. Supporters of President Vladimir Putin's most outspoken opponent fear he could die soon and are demanding he be given proper medical care. Officials say he has been treated as any other convict would be, and have warned the rallies are illegal.

The confrontation over Navalny's fate has become another flashpoint in Moscow's dire relations with the West, already aggravated by economic sanctions, diplomatic expulsions and a Russian military buildup near Ukraine. OVD-Info, a group that monitors protests and detentions, said that 199 people had been detained over the rallies in dozens of different places. The figure was expected to climb.

Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh and close ally Lyubov Sobol were detained near their homes in Moscow hours before a rally in the Russian capital was set to converge on a square near the Kremlin. In Russia's Far East, around 200-300 people came out to support Navalny in the city of Vladivostok, some of them toting banners saying "Freedom for political prisoners" and "No war, repressions and torture!"

"Everyone realises the current authorities have nothing new to propose for the country. We need a new generation of politicians. I see Navalny as one of them," said Ilya, a 19-year-old student. Protesters there relocated to a square by the train station as an array of police vans had been brought into the central square where they had planned to gather.

Dozens of police vans were deployed to the centre of Moscow. The square where activists had hoped to gather was cordoned off with metal barriers, as was Red Square, footage on TV channel Rain showed. Navalny's allies said they would gather first at two other locations in central Moscow.

European Council President Charles Michel said it was "deplorable" that Navalny's closest allies had been taken into custody ahead of the protests. Another Navalny aide, Ruslan Shaveddinov, tweeted: "Right now across the whole of Russia they are detaining potential protesters. This is repression. This cannot be accepted. We need to fight this darkness."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Madhya Pradesh to provide free COVID-19 vaccination to those above 18

The residents of Madhya Pradesh above 18 years will be given free vaccination for COVID-19, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that all above 18 will be eligible...

Soccer-Real's Valverde tests positive for coronavirus

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde has tested positive for COVID-19, the La Liga club said on Wednesday.Real said on Sunday that Valverde was self-isolating after coming into contact with a positive case, missing the 0-0 league draw w...

'Covaxin shows overall 78 pc interim efficacy, 100 pc efficacy against severe COVID-19 disease'

Covaxin, Indias indigenous vaccine against COVID-19 demonstrated overall interim clinical efficacy of 78 per cent and 100 per cent efficacy against severe COVID-19 disease in Phase-III trials, informed Bharat Biotech and Indian Council of M...

Italy reports 364 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 13,844 new cases

Italy reported 364 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 390 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 13,844 from 12,074. Italy has registered 117,997 deaths linked to COVID-19 sinc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021