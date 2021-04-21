Two killed in tree collapse incident in Thane

Two persons including an autorickshaw driver were killed on the spot when a huge tree fell on them in Thane city on Wednesday night, a civic official said.

The incident took place on Moose Road near Talao Pali lake around 9 pm.

An auto rickshaw was crushed and its driver and another occupant were killed, the official said. PTI COR KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)