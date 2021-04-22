Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Mariners learn how not to get stuck in Suez canal; D.C. marijuana activists stage 'Joints for Jabs' and more

Odd News Roundup: Mariners learn how not to get stuck in Suez canal; D.C. marijuana activists stage 'Joints for Jabs' and more
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

D.C. marijuana activists stage 'Joints for Jabs' to promote vaccines

Josh Miller walked away from the U.S. capital's convention center on Tuesday with a COVID-19 vaccination and a joint. He was among the Washingtonians who took advantage of "Joints for Jabs," a weed giveaway by a local advocacy organization to encourage residents to get vaccinated and lobby their council members to reform the city's marijuana laws.

Meet the man in a bear suit walking from Los Angeles to San Francisco

He has got a giant padded head, perfectly round red cheeks, and a bobbletail, and he is walking from Los Angeles to San Francisco. Jesse Larios says he does not know exactly what inspired him to dress up as the character he has named Bearsun and start the over 400-mile (644-km) trip, but he has been pleased with the attention the movie has received.

On a French lake, mariners learn how not to get stuck in Suez canal

Francois Mayor nudged back on the power and made a subtle adjustment on the wheel as he coaxed his cargo vessel through a narrow point in the Suez Canal -- not the Egyptian one, but a replica in the middle of a French forest. This stretch of water was built to train ship captains and maritime pilots how to navigate the Suez Canal -- a skill now in the spotlight after the Ever Given cargo ship got wedged in the Egyptian waterway last month in high winds and a sandstorm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

