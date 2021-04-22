Climate activists shatter windows at HSBC HQ in London's Canary Wharf
Climate activists shattered at least 19 windows at HSBC's headquarters in London's Canary Wharf, a Reuters reporter said. The activists from the Extinction Rebellion group used hammers to break the windows. Extinction Rebellion wants to trigger a wider revolt against the political, economic, and social structures of the modern world to avert the worst scenarios of devastation outlined by scientists studying climate change.Reuters | London | Updated: 22-04-2021 12:12 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 11:56 IST
