Fresh snowfall in higher reaches of Kashmir

Several areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Thursday while the plains were lashed by rains, officials said.

The wet spell has brought down the temperature in the valley.

The world-famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district also received fresh snowfall on Thursday, the officials said.

It was snowing in Sonamarg resort in Ganderbal and Machil area in Kupwara till last reports came in, they said.

There are reports of light snowfall in some other areas in the higher reaches of the valley as well while the plains of the Kashmir Valley were lashed by rains since early morning, the officials added. The Meteorological (MeT) office forecast widespread light to moderate rains and snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday and said there is a possibility of rains at isolated places on Friday as well. The current wet spell is likely to continue till Friday after which the weather is expected to improve, the MeT office said, adding that it is likely to stay mainly dry till the month-end.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)