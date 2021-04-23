Left Menu

Delhi govt grants Rs 5,000 ex gratia relief to registered construction workers in city

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 16:59 IST
Delhi govt grants Rs 5,000 ex gratia relief to registered construction workers in city
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government on Friday said it has disbursed ex gratia payments of Rs 5,000 each to construction workers registered under the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board as aid.

In a statement, the city government said a total of 2,10,684 construction workers will be granted aid under this scheme.

''At present, the Delhi government has disbursed Rs 52.88 crore to 1,05,750 construction workers and in the coming days, more construction workers will be granted this ex-gratia relief,'' it said.

Food distribution centers have also been set up across schools and construction sites of the city to cater to and fulfil the needs of all daily wage, migrant and construction workers, the government said.

''Approximately 7,000 food packets have already been distributed in these food distribution centers as of Thursday evening,'' it said.

A helpline for construction, daily wage and migrant workers is also being set up which, the government said, will be active in the next two three days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Sandeep Lamichhane credits IPL and Amit Mishra for his growth as bowler

By Anuj Mishra Nepal bowler Sandeep Lamichhane might not have got the chance of making the playing XI of Delhi Capitals DC squad in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League IPL, but the leg-spinner made sure he learned as much as he co...

U.S. CDC probes new death, hospitalization after J&J vaccine shots - officials

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC is investigating the death of an Oregon woman and the hospitalization of another in Texas after receiving Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine, state health officials said. The incidents...

FEATURE-Women plant 'water farms' to fight drying soil in northeast Brazil

When a TV crew visited Denise Cardosos farm in northeastern Brazil, she and her grandfather cut open the chunky roots of an umbu tree to show how it stores water, even during drought. The natural process they were demonstrating on that day ...

Routine vaccinations must not be missed: Department

While the world is focused on critically important new vaccines to protect people against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Health has underscored the need to ensure that routine vaccinations are not missed.The department made the re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021