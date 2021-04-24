NYC offers walk-up vaccinations for all ages

Appointments are no longer necessary at any of the coronavirus vaccination sites run by New York City. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced anyone eligible for the vaccine could walk up to any of the city's mass vaccination sites and get a shot. The change comes as supplies of the vaccine have increased. Among the city's unique locations: Beneath the giant blue whale at the Museum of Natural History.

Last week, the city began offering walk-up vaccinations to everyone age 50 and over. De Blasio said it went well enough that the city is now doing the same for people of all ages.

Through Friday, about 40% of all New York City residents had gotten at least one vaccine dose. About 26% have been fully vaccinated.

