Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes off Tonga - USGS

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck about 200 km (125 miles) off the coast of Tonga in the South Pacific, the United States Geological Survey said on Sunday.

The quake was at a depth of 234 km, USGS said https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us6000e4rl/executive?utm_medium=email&utm_source=ENS&utm_campaign=realtime.

