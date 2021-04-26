Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: A statue, an ode, and now a national holiday for Turkmenistan dog breed

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2021 10:56 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 10:29 IST
Odd News Roundup: A statue, an ode, and now a national holiday for Turkmenistan dog breed
Representative image

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

A statue, an ode, and now a national holiday for Turkmenistan dog breed

Turkmenistan marked a new holiday on Sunday dedicated to its national Alabai dog breed, to which its longtime leader has already erected a gilded monument and written an ode. The new holiday took place on the same day as a festival celebrating the Akhal-Teke horse breed, which Turkmenistan also considers part of its national heritage.

Also Read: Turkmenistan observes new holiday honoring the Alabay dog

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

UK denies report that PM Johnson said ‘let the bodies pile high’

A newspaper report that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he would rather bodies piled high in their thousands than order a third lockdown is not true, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Monday.The Daily Mail newspaper said ...

Oxygen tanker stuck in UP reaches Sagar medical college in MP

A tanker carrying oxygen from Bokaro in Jharkhand reached a medical college in Madhya Pradeshs Sagar district on Monday under police escort from the Uttar Pradesh border, officials said.On Sunday, the Madhya Pradesh administration dialed se...

IPL 2021: Chennai wicket has been 'pretty difficult' to score, admits DC batsman Smith

Delhi Capitals batsman Steve Smith might not have played a quickfire innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH on Sunday, but his knock ensured DC put on a defendable total here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Smith scored 34 off 25 balls incl...

India's cumulative vaccination coverage exceeds 14.19 crore in 100 days: Govt

Setting a new record, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 14.19 crore on Monday, the union health ministry has stated. The vaccination drive, which was launched by the central government on Ja...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021