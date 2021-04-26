Odd News Roundup: A statue, an ode, and now a national holiday for Turkmenistan dog breed

Odd News Roundup: A statue, an ode, and now a national holiday for Turkmenistan dog breedDevdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2021 10:56 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 10:29 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
A statue, an ode, and now a national holiday for Turkmenistan dog breed
Turkmenistan marked a new holiday on Sunday dedicated to its national Alabai dog breed, to which its longtime leader has already erected a gilded monument and written an ode. The new holiday took place on the same day as a festival celebrating the Akhal-Teke horse breed, which Turkmenistan also considers part of its national heritage.
