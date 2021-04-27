Chemical godown gutted in Bhiwandi, no report of injury

A fire gutted a chemical godown in Bhiwandi in Thane district on Tuesday, though there were no reports of injury to anyone, said officials.

The blaze started at 1 pm in Purna village and two fire-tending vehicles of Bhiwandi Nizampura Municipal Corporation brought it under control after a couple of hours, they added.

''There are no reports of injury to anyone. However, due to large amounts of chemicals getting burnt, a pungent smell pervaded the area for a long time. The cause of the fire is being ascertained,'' a BNMC official added.

