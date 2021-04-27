Left Menu

Krithi Karanth becomes first Indian woman to be chosen as a 'Wild Innovator'

PTI | Shivamogga | Updated: 27-04-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 18:39 IST
Krithi Karanth becomes first Indian woman to be chosen as a 'Wild Innovator'

Dr.Krithi K Karanth, Chief Conservation Scientist at Bengaluru-based Centre for Wildlife Studies (CWS), has been chosen as the first Indian and Asian woman for the 2021 'WILD Innovator Award'.

This award given by the 'WILD ELEMENTS Foundation' brings together a coalition of innovators, advocates and partners to ''disrupt the status quo and identify solutions to global sustainability and conservation,'' a CWS statement said on Tuesday.

The Foundation's distinctive approach to addressing climate change is the ''Power of Three,'' recognising the interconnectedness of animalkind, humankind, and plantkind for the future planetary wellness of our shared home, it said.

As part of its flagship programme the Foundation has partnered with 'WILD Innovators', premier science and conservation experts, driving cutting-edge work in the field around the world, and 'WILD Advocates', celebrities and influencers who value and promote the importance and vital interdependence of people, animals, plants, and our shared environment, the statement said.

''This partnership will enable influencers to authentically learn about and uplift community led-solutions to environmental issues while also sharing their own platforms to increase the reach of changemakers on the frontlines,'' it said.

The other winners are Richelle Thomas (USA), Abigail Williams and Jayne Goss (United Kingdom), Erika Allen and Laurell Sims (USA), AnnaSophia Robb, Genesis Butler (USA), Sheila Funnell (Kenya), Rosamira Guillen (Colombia), Resson Kantai Duff (Kenya), Dr.Adriana Verges (Australia), and Dominique Goncalves (Mozambique).

''Innovators were invited to apply for a $100,000 two- year grant to create and deploy an initiative that aligns with the mission of the Foundation, as well as access to partnership opportunities with other 'WILD ELEMENTS Foundation' stakeholders such as intergovernmental organisations, partners, board members, funders,'' it was stated.

''I am deeply honoured to be chosen as a Wild Innovator and this award will enable us at the Centre for Wildlife Studies to scale our conservation intervention programmes Wild Surakshe, Wild Shaale and Wild Seve,'' said Dr.Krithi Karanth.PTI RS SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP cites RTI to allege Kejriwal didn't spend money from CM relief fund on COVID-19 pandemic

Arvind Kejriwal did not spend anything from the Chief Ministers Relief Fund on controlling COVID-19 in the national capital and the Delhi government mismanaged internal logistics leading to disturbed supply of oxygen, the BJP on Tuesday all...

Keep COVID-19 issue beyond politics: Bengal BJP to TMC

Blaming the ruling Trinamool Congress for engaging in politics over the spike in COVID-19 cases in the country and West Bengal, the BJP on Tuesday said it is not the right time for the Centre and the state to be involved in a conflict.BJP s...

Air India airlifting oxygen concentrators from several countries: Puri

Air India is going to airlift 10,636 oxygen concentrators from several countries in the next seven days, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday.Air India is airlifting 10,636 oxygen concentrators manufactured by Philips....

Mastercard makes USD 10 million commitment to COVID relief in India

US multinational financial services company Mastercard on Tuesday announced a commitment of USD 10 million to address the gut-wrenching situation of surging COVID-19 crisis in India.To be delivered through the Mastercard Impact Fund, the co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021