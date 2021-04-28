Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 hits Sonitpur in Assam: NCS

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 hits Sonitpur in Assam: NCSPTI | Guwahati | Updated: 28-04-2021 08:31 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 08:31 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 hit Assam on Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology said.
The epicenter of the quake was Sonitpur and the quake occurred at 7.51 am at a depth of 17 kilometres, it said.
There were no immediate reports of loss of lives or property.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sonitpur
- National Centre for