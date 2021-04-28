Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 hits Sonitpur in Assam: NCS

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 hit Assam on Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The epicenter of the quake was Sonitpur and the quake occurred at 7.51 am at a depth of 17 kilometres, it said.

There were no immediate reports of loss of lives or property.

