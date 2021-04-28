Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bat against CSK

David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad opted to bat against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL match here on Wednesday.

SRH made two changes, bringing back Manish Pandey in place of Virat Singh and seamer Sandeep Sharma replacing Abhishek Sharma.

For CSK, Lungi Ngidi is back in the XI in place of Dwayne Bravo while all-rounder Moeen Ali comes in at the expense of Imran Tahir.

Teams: Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed and Siddarth Kaul.

CSK: MS Dhoni (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi and Deepak Chahar.

