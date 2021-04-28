Left Menu

Ladakh tourist trade group opposes investment by outsiders in tourism sector

PTI | Leh | Updated: 28-04-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 19:36 IST
Ladakh tourist trade group opposes investment by outsiders in tourism sector
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Ladakh Tourist Trade Alliance on Wednesday passed a resolution to oppose investment by outsiders in the tourism sector of the Union territory, and threatened imposition of "restrictions" on such investors.

The resolution, signed by 16 Leh-based groups, unanimously decided to work in solidarity to protect the tourism industry of Ladakh.

"The resolution seeks preservation of Ladakh as a unique tourist destination and for protection of the avenues of entrepreneurship and livelihood of the local people, to safeguard the fragile ecosystem and oppose investment, in any form, in the tourism sector from outside the region," LTTA chairman P T Kunzang told reporters here. The Ladakh Tourist Trade Alliance (LTTA) comprises of Leh-based All Ladakh Tour Operators Association, All Ladakh Hotel and Guest House Association, Ladakh Taxi Operators Cooperative Union, Ladakh Tempo Traveller Association, Ladakh Bikers Association and Rafting Association.

The resolution was prepared in support of the Ladakh Buddhist Association, All Ladakh Gompa Association, Anjuman Moin-Lil-Islam, Anjuman Imamia and Christian Association, Merchant Association besides the Leh units of the BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party.

"The resolution resolved that during any instance of exploitation of this valuable local resource base in the shape of investment from outside sources, hidden or declared, direct or through any local agency, the local community and trade bodies will impose restrictions against such individuals, businesses or tourist trade enterprises," Kunzang, who was flanked by all the signatories, said.

"These restrictions will be in the form of non-cooperation by the travel trade fraternity as well as community and political organisations," he said.

The resolution stated that the fast growing tourism sector does not only contribute immensely to the local economy, but has also evolved as a primary source of income and employment with the majority of the total population being dependent on the sector.

"In recent years, there has been relentless pressure by big businesses and vested interests from outside Ladakh to usurp even this vital resource base from the local people. This development is strongly impacting not only our fragile ecosystem, but also investment opportunities and limited employment resources of the region, thus putting the interest of the local scheduled tribe population at risk," it said.

It added that Ladakh's local tribal population, in spite of an extremely challenging environment, have built a successful tourist infrastructure with limited resources in the form of hotels, guest houses, taxis, bikes, adventure sports and tour operators over a period of four decades.

"Contributing to over 50 per cent of Ladakh's economy, and being the primary employment generating industry, it is imperative to ensure its sustainable growth in the future," the resolution said.

PTI TAS AB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Northern Ireland First Minister Foster says to step down

Arlene Foster is to step down as Northern Irelands First Minister at the end of June, she said in a statement on Wednesday.She will step down as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party on May 28. ...

India, Russia to establish a '2+2 ministerial dialogue' between foreign, defence ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked President Vladimir Putin for Russias help and support in Indias fight against COVID-19 as the two leaders agreed to establish a 22 ministerial dialogue between foreign and defence ministers ...

AP analysis: The expected COVID baby boom may be a baby bust

When most of the U.S. went into lockdown over a year ago, some speculated that confining couples to their homes with little to entertain them beyond Netflix would lead to a lot of baby-making. But the statistics suggest the opposite happe...

SII CEO Adar Poonawalla gets 'Y' category security cover

Serum Institute of Indias CEO Adar Poonawalla has been accorded Y category security across India by the CRPF in view of potential threats to the businessman, involved in the production of one of the COVID-19 vaccines in India, the Union gov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021