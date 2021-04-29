Left Menu

Experts find earthquake did not cause structural damages to buildings surveyed in Assam

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-04-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 18:29 IST
Experts find earthquake did not cause structural damages to buildings surveyed in Assam
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Experts who have surveyed buildings in the state after Wednesday's earthquake of 6.4 magnitude have found mostly non-structural damages in buildings surveyed, according to the Assam Real Estate and Infrastructure Developer's Association (AREIDA).

The impact of the earthquake however was in the heavy and devastating category with a combination of shallow depth, short distance from the epicenter and of high magnitude, generating highly destructive seismic forces on buildings, AREIDA President PK Sharma said on Thursday.

Experts who extensively surveyed the earthquake damage, found these were primarily non-structural damage like wall cracks and the load-bearing Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) frame withstood the quake well in all buildings inspected, he said.

''Wall cracks and other non-structural damages prove that the RCC frame has performed on expected lines '', he said.

He urged all to act responsibly in dealing with this natural calamity and strongly discouraged spreading panic, which has already been notified as a criminal offence under Section 54 of the National Disaster Management Act 2005.

The entire North East falls under Zone V (five) of the seismic zone which is characterized as 'very severe intensity zone'.

''Those living in Zone 5 must be aware of the expected behavior of buildings, during earthquakes as the mandatory norms as laid down by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Codes are a balance between safety and affordability'', he said.

The norms stipulate that structures should be planned to ensure that in minor earthquakes there is no damage, in moderate earthquakes, there should be no structural damage, other than cracking and damage to non-structural components.

While in heavy and devastating earthquakes, damage to even structural members allowed, but buildings must remain standing with no loss of human lives.

One of the mandatory objectives of earthquake-resistant constructions in buildings is to achieve the required ductility or elasticity of the RCC structure of beams, columns, slabs and foundation giving the building the ability to shake and sway without deformation when subjected to seismic forces, Sharma pointed out.

This enables structures to absorb energy and saves buildings from collapsing during earthquakes, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ambuja Cements March-qtr net profit up 65.4 pc to Rs 1,228 cr

Ambuja Cements Ltd, part of Swiss firm LafargeHolcim, on Thursday reported a 65.4 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,228.24 crore for the first quarter ended March 2021, helped by volume growth.The company, which follows the J...

CPCL reports standalone 4qtr net at Rs 332.95 cr

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, a group company of Indian Oil, has reported standalone net profits at Rs 332.95 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2021.The city-based company had clocked standalone net loss at Rs 2,388.06 crore durin...

Delhi govt's responsibility to provide healthcare to people in capital: Centre

The Centre on Thursday said the Delhi government is responsible for handling the present COVID-19 crisis in the national capital as providing healthcare to the people of the city continues to be under its domain.The clarification from the M...

As COVID-19 floods India's hospitals, the better-off also scramble for care

Still grieving the loss of her mother, Manika Goel sat at the feet of her husband who was wedged between three other patients in a hospital casualty ward in Indias capital New Delhi.Goels mother, Pooja Gupta, died on Thursday morning. Now h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021