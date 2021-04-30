Left Menu

Light rains likely in Rajasthan in next 2-3 days

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-04-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 20:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Thunderstorms and light rains triggered by a western disturbance is likely to bring down temperatures in the next two-three days in parts of Rajasthan, according to a Meteorological (MeT) department report issued on Friday.

Bharatpur was recorded as the hottest place in the state on Friday with a maximum of 45.7 degree Celsius, it said.

Pali and Vanasthali recorded 43.6 degrees Celsius, Churu 43.5 degrees Celsius and Chittorgarh and Kota registered the day temperature of 43.4 degrees Celsius. The day temperature at other places was between 39.5 to 42 degrees Celsius, according to the MeT department report.

The department has predicted light rains at isolated places in Bikaner, Jaipur, Ajmer, Udaipur, Bharatpur and Kota divisions during the next three days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Videos

