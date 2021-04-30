Two earthquakes hit Assam's Sonitpur

Two earthquakes of magnitudes 3.5 and 3.2 on the Richter scale occurred in Assam's Sonitpur on Friday, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). According to the NCS, a magnitude 3.5 earthquake hit Sonitpur in Assam at 4:49 pm.

Another earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hit Sonitpur in Assam at 6:27 pm, it further said. Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale struck Assam's Sonitpur on Thursday, said the NCS. It was the seventh tremor after the earthquake of 6.4 magnitudes on the Richter scale struck Assam's Sonitpur on Wednesday.

The quake occurred at 13:04 pm. The epicenter of the quake was 46 km west of Tezpur at a depth of 27 kilometers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)