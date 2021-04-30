Left Menu

Maha: 2 held for killing pregnant tigress in Yavatmal

Two people were arrested in Yavatmal in Maharashtra for allegedly killing a pregnant tigress and chopping off its paws, police said on Friday.The carcass of the 4-year-old tigress, which was two months pregnant, was found on April 25 in Mukutban range of Pandharkawda forest, an official said.The body had injuries caused by a sharp weapon, iron wire around the neck and both its front paws cut off.

PTI | Yavatmal | Updated: 30-04-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 23:03 IST
Maha: 2 held for killing pregnant tigress in Yavatmal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two people were arrested in Yavatmal in Maharashtra for allegedly killing a pregnant tigress and chopping off its paws, police said on Friday.

The carcass of the 4-year-old tigress, which was two months pregnant, was found on April 25 in Mukutban range of Pandharkawda forest, an official said.

''The body had injuries caused by a sharp weapon, iron wire around the neck and both its front paws cut off. We have arrested Ashok Atram (20) and Letu Atram (45) and recovered one paw with one nail. We believe there are more people involved in this incident,'' he said.

