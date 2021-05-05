Morocco in 'final stages' of developing an environment code

Aziz Rabbah, Minister of Energy, Mining, and Environment, announced on Monday at the House of Representatives that his department is trying to develop an environment code assimilating all the texts associated with the field, according to a report by Morocco World News.

The minister was encouraged to work on a draft environmental code by looking at all the environment-related projects, which concern different sectors, mentioned the official.

The project that combines all the environment-related texts, including laws, decrees, decisions, and administrative procedures is nearing completion.

The ministry of Rabbah has deployed the required finances to develop the code, the draft of which will be submitted to the General Secretariat of the government in a couple of weeks.

He said that many sustainable development projects in Morocco are launched according to the country's strategy. Along with national programs for household waste and liquid sanitation, these projects also include wastewater treatment, prevention of industrial pollution, the national air program, and the national climate plan.

He also mentioned that the legal texts associated with the environment and environmental control have been strengthened and other actions are also taken that are related to the surveillance at the regional and national level.

At the House of Representatives, Rabbah informed the MPs that the sectoral plans are being developed at a steady rate of progress that has reached 68 percent. He also added that the rate of progress of "the administration's exemplary pact rose to 38 percent".

Morocco's environmental projects, including those that concentrate on renewable energies, sustainable development, and the fight against pollution have received a warm welcome from many international projects. The coming decade will experience a "major transformation" in this sector, he promised.

Being home to several renewable energy programs, including the Ouarzazate Solar Plant, Morocco has long voiced its commitment to engage in joint action to combat climate change.

The North African country looks forward to being a self-sufficient producer of power. It aims to produce more than 52% of its electricity from renewable resources by 2030.

The country has invested around MAD 51.72 billion ($5.8 billion) on the projects associated with renewable energy in the last 10 years and plans to invest around the same amount over the next decade.

Morocco has completed work on 47 renewable projects to date, while around 100 others are being worked on, Rabbah had mentioned in February.