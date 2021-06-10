Left Menu

Heavy rains forecast in coastal Karnataka

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 10-06-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 13:05 IST
Heavy rains are likely to lash the coastal districts of Karnataka for one week starting from Thursday, the Indian meteorological department (IMD) said.

A yellow alert has been sounded for Dakshina Kannada and Udupi on Thursday and Friday.

In addition, orange and red alerts are announced for Saturday and Sunday when the region is expected to receive copious amounts of rain.

The new alert is issued in the wake of the low pressure that has developed in Bay of Bengal.

Scattered rains are also pouring over old Mysuru districts including the capital city Bengaluru.

Cloudy weather is seen most of the day in these areas, the IMD forecast said.

