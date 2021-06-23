Moderate quake shakes Peru's coast; no reports of damage
A 5.8-magnitude earthquake hit Perus central coast late Tuesday, causing some residents of the capital to run out of their shaking homes or buildings. Earthquakes are frequent in Peru, which lies on the Pacifics so-called Ring of Fire.
A 5.8-magnitude earthquake hit Peru's central coast late Tuesday, causing some residents of the capital to run out of their shaking homes or buildings. There were no immediate reports of damages.
The US Geological Survey said the quake's epicenter was 6.4 miles (10.3 kilometers) west-southwest of Mala in Canete province, and had a depth of 50 kilometers.
The quake was felt in the capital of Lima and some rocks fell onto a roadway on the city's Pacific coastline, but authorities reported no major damages. Earthquakes are frequent in Peru, which lies on the Pacific's so-called Ring of Fire.
