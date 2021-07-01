Another absolute beauty by K Raheja Corp Homes - Twin Villas in West Pune

K Raheja Corp Homes is one of the most revered names in the real estate industry. Over the past few decades, the brand has been monumental in shaping Pune's skyline and has delivered quite a few iconic landmarks. And now, K Raheja Corp Homes gifts West Pune a benchmark of exclusivity with its spacious 3 & 3.5 twin villas development – Orion at Raheja Viva.

Before we talk about a plethora of amazing features Raheja Orion takes pride in, let's first see how Raheja Viva has captured the heart of West Pune.

Set amid the magnificent Sahyadri ranges, the scenic environs of Raheja Viva make you fall in love at the first sight. And it's not just the acres of green and vast open spaces we are talking about. The development has an amazing set of over 2400 trees, over 60 unique species of birds, 3 degrees cooler temperature, and 94% cleaner and fresh air just reminds you of the golden old days when everything was absolutely pure and serene. While Raheja Viva floors you with its natural beauty, it also ensures you take your lifestyle a few notches higher with its wide range of lavish amenities.

What more does Orion at Raheja Viva has to offer then, you may ask. And you will be enthralled to know, there's indeed a lot more. Apart from an elegantly designed structure, flawless execution of meticulous planning, and opulent interior spaces, this twin villa development will be adorned with an array of thoughtful features that will not only impress you but will effortlessly place you right ahead of the league as well.

Let's take a glance at a few of the amazing features here - • Low density living with just 26 exclusive villas – Raheja Orion inherits one of the most amazing features of Raheja Viva – a clutter-free lifestyle. So that you enjoy the bliss of exclusivity and bask in a world that's all about you.

• Better AQI Index - The air here is 94% cleaner* as compared to other city pockets. Isn't that wonderful? Especially when fitness and good health are the need of the hour.

• Floor-to-ceiling height of over 11 ft. (3.35 sq. mts.) - Every aspect here spells sheer opulence and invites admiration.

• Spacious Private garden - Reiterate your love for nature, make way for heartfelt conversations with your loved ones, and give your mind space it so deserves. And as you may have realized already, this is indeed a rare offering in today's time.

• Sprawling terraces along with super-spacious balconies - These spaces invite you to view nature in its most beautiful form and admire sunsets that captivate your imagination with its enchanting hues.

• An unmatched world of leisure - Orion at Raheja Viva is studded with an array of world-class, ready-to-use indulgences, which also include a lavish clubhouse*.

• 47% less noise decibel levels* - Now this is something every city dweller has been craving, for a long time. Escape the chaos and come home to a world where you can strike a conversation with your soul, talk with the whispering winds, and embrace solitude in its purest form.

How to reach Orion at Raheja Viva - Strategically situated close to the bustling Chandni Chowk, the development gives you as many as 6 hassle-free routes to choose from. Every route offers you quick connectivity to the city's prime destinations, conveniences, and allows you to spend less time on the commute and more with your loved ones.

If you wish to know more about these exclusive twin villas at Raheja Orion by K Raheja Corp Homes and stand out from the rest, visit: www.krahejacorphomes.com

