Bengaluru zoo opens to encouraging response after 2-month lockdown-closure

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-07-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 20:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Bannerghatta Biological park (Bengaluru zoo) here opened to an encouraging response on Thursday after a two month closure due to the COVID-19- induced lockdown.

The zoo, closed since April 28, welcomed 450 visitors.

''It's a good response, and good sign'', BBP's Executive Director Vanashree Vipin Singh told PTI. ''Last year on the first day (of opening the zoo after lockdown), we had only 100 visitors''.

BBP officials said earlier the zoo was facing financial crunch due to dip in footfall owing to COVID-19 pandemic.

Wildlife enthusiasts pitched in with good numbers contributing about Rs 1.3 crore towards animal adoption, donation and one-day feeding cost during the April-June period.

The BBP has four different units -- Zoo, Safari, Butterfly Park and Rescue Centre within an area of 731.88 Hectares.

The zoo is taking care of 2388 animals belonging to 102 different species. It has also adopted a few mini zoos of Karnataka.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

