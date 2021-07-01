Ministers inaugurate refurbished Janpath building for housing IGNCA temporarily

Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Prahlad Singh Patel on Thursday inaugurated the refurbished Janpath building here for temporarily storing and displaying documents, artifacts from the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), which will later move to a new campus as part of the Central Vista redevelopment project.

Three lakh books, 30 lakh manuscripts preserved in micro films, 1,08,000 pictures of various aspects of Indian culture in digital medium, 16 thousand shooting tapes, including hundreds of oil paintings, sculptures, masks and other materials have been shifted in a systematic and professional manner to the temporary setup.

The temporary campus is a five-storey state-of-the-art facility at Hotel Janpath, in which adequate space and facilities for the members of the institute, along with modern equipment, auditorium, studio and amphitheatre have been established. The work has been done by the Central Public Works Department.

IGNCA will eventually moves to its final location at the Jamnagar House which will be a world-class facility.

At the inauguration on Thursday, tourism minister Patel expressed his happiness that the process for future development of IGNCA has finally taken off.

''Our grand plans for preserving and conserving the culture of our country have been taken up under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The development of IGNCA as a great cultural centre will help in the growth of art and culture in a rightful manner. For the artist, his art is his sadhna, and we have to create right environment for it to grow,'' Patel said.

Giving the example of Pushpak Vimana, the minister further said that it is important to document the techniques and methodologies to preserve and carry forward the legacy for use and understanding by posterity.

''We are working to ensure that the great Indian culture outshines in the world,'' Patel added.

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Puri said that India is a young country but have a very old and great civilisation. ''Art and culture form the essential component that defines great civilisation. The renovated Janpath Hotel will function as a major resource centre for arts as well as research and public activities. It will provide a forum for continued creative pursuits and critical dialogue between and amongst the diverse traditional and contemporary arts,'' he said.

''There was a need for modern infrastructure and better service integration including improved facilities for labs, archival rooms, special storage for archival material, documents, manuscripts, valuable art etc for a long time,'' Puri said.

Puri further explained that with the refurbished space, IGNCA has already found a more welcoming and a much broader space for its activities but this is only the first step. ''When the IGNCA moves to its final location at the Jamnagar House, it will be a world-class facility and that will earn appreciation throughout the world, he said. The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts is home to invaluable collections of artifacts, manuscripts, books, paintings, sculptures, and all that reflect the heritage of Indian culture.

