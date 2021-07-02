EDMC to set up 782 help centres to assist people access its online services

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) will set up 782 help centers across its 64 wards to assist people to access its various online services like property tax submission and applications for birth and death certificates, officials said on Friday.

These centers will work as common service centers (CSC) and function on the lines of small-scale cyber-cafés, where people can go to avail the benefits of online services of the civic body at a nominal fee, they said.

EDMC Mayor Shyam Sundar Agarwal said these centers will be of help to people who do not have the devices to access the online services or are not tech-savvy.

For instance, citizens will have to pay Rs 10 for registration of birth certificates, Rs 30 for tehbazari, Rs 50 for submission of property tax, Rs 80 for renewal of health trade license, and factory license along with fixed municipal fees prescribed by the EDMC for the various services.

EDMC Commissioner Vikas Anand said many people face difficulties in availing of the benefits of online services. These centers will be able to help them, he added.

''Nearly 11-12 CSCs (help centers) will be set up in each ward. This will increase the accessibility and transparency of citizen services. These facilities will be made available online in collaboration with the NIC and the CSC e-Governance Services India Limited,'' Anand said, adding that orders in this connection were issued on Thursday.

Services that will be accessible at the help centers include registration of birth and death certificates, property tax submission, renewal of health trade license and factory license, e-mutation of properties, conversion and parking charges, hawking, tehbazari, veterinary license, pet license, community hall booking, trader and storage license among others.

''This CSCs will be like small cyber-cafés where citizens can avail nearly 21 major services being offered by the civic body. These centers will be set up in colonies so that people do not have to travel far to access online facilities of the East DMC,'' Agarwal said.

