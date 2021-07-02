Speed up action against chit fund firms: C'garh CM

Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday ordered that a committee of collectors and superintendents of police be formed to oversee action being taken against chit fund companies to ensure cheated investors get relief as soon as possible.

In a review meeting of the state Home department, the CM was told by officials that 427 cases were registered against 187 unregulated chit fund companies, of which 265 cases were pending in courts, while a sum of Rs 9.32 crore had been attached and Rs 7.86 crore returned to 17,322 investors.

Advertisement

''The CM also asked police to crack down on activities such as betting, gambling and illicit liquor. He said cases related to the release of tribals detained in jails be expedited. The CM asked officials to ensure Naxals surrendering under the state's rehabilitation schemes get benefits of various department besides the Home department,'' an official said.

Baghel asked officials to prepare a proposal on accommodation facilities for jawans in colonies of the Chhattisgarh Housing Board.

He gave instructions to speed up development up works in Naxal-affected areas of Sukma and Bijapur districts, including giving solar pumps to farmers in these areas and construction of infrastructure, with focus on speedy completion of the Dornapal-Chintalnar-Jagargunda road under the Left Wing Extremism scheme, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)