Left Menu

Emissions from diesel generators should be cut by at least 70 per cent: DPCC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 22:06 IST
Emissions from diesel generators should be cut by at least 70 per cent: DPCC
Representative image Image Credit: Facebook
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Friday directed all users of diesel generators of 125 kVA and above capacity to cut emissions by at least 70 per cent by retrofitting those sets with emission-control devices.

The pollution control body has also given the users of such diesel generators an option to shift to gas-based generators.

It has asked all stakeholders to comply with the directions within 120 days and said non-compliance will attract penal action without further reference.

''Retrofit all operational DG sets of capacity 125 kVA and above with an emission control device equipment having a minimum specified particulate matter capturing efficiency of at least 70 per cent,'' it said in an order issued following directions from the National Green Tribunal.

The DPCC said only the emission-control devices tested at five Central Pollution Control Board-approved laboratories are allowed to be fitted in such DG sets.

These labs are located in Pune, Manesar, Faridabad, Dehradun and Ahmednagar.

In August 2019, the green court had observed that air pollution caused by DG sets shall also be included in the National Clean Air Programme to reduce PM2.5 and PM10 concentrations by 20-30 per cent by 2024.

According to NCAP, diesel generators are a significant source of air pollution in cities in India. Under the Graded Response Action plan to mitigate air pollution in Delhi-NCR, the government takes a number of measures including banning DG sets in the region whenever air quality turns poor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA accounts

Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA acco...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
4
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021