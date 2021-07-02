Left Menu

Rajasthan govt nominates 62 people to urban local bodies

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-07-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 23:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan government on Friday nominated 62 people to 13 urban local bodies of the state.

In exercise of the powers conferred by the state government under Section 6 of the Rajasthan Municipal Act 2009, 62 members have been nominated to 13 urban bodies, an official statement said.

The urban bodies to which the nominations have been made are Kaman, Kumher, Bayana, Todabhim, Pilani, Nawalgarh, Mukundgarh, Banswara, Churu, Sumerpur, Takhtgarh, Todarai Singh and Malpura.

This is the fifth list of such appointments released by the state government. Earlier, the government had nominated 617 people to 115 civic bodies.

