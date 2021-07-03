Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: A tie in Washington eating contest: 34 burgers in 10 minutes

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2021 10:36 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 10:30 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

The reigning queen of Washington's annual July Fourth burger eating contest had to share her championship trophy on Friday with last year's second-place winner, as the two each ingested 34 burgers in 10 minutes. Molly Schuyler, a mother of four from California, managed to down the 34 burgers - just one shy of her record of 35 - during the Annual Independence Burger Eating Championship hosted by local fast-food chain Z-Burger.

