At least 19 missing as mudslide west of Tokyo hits houses

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 03-07-2021 10:52 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 10:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Japan

Authorities in Japan say at least 19 people are missing after a powerful mudslide swept away rows of houses in Atami, west of Tokyo. Disaster management officials in Shizuoka prefecture in central Japan say the mudslide occurred Saturday morning in Atami, a town known for hot springs.

At least 19 people are unaccounted for and rescue workers are searching for them, officials said.

Heavy rain has been lashing across Japan since earlier this week.

