PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-07-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 19:32 IST
Hot weather conditions persist in Punjab, Haryana
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
There was no relief from hot weather conditions in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday, with Bathinda recording a high of 42 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Bathinda in Punjab was the highest in the two states.

Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala and Faridkot recorded their maximum temperatures at 35.4, 35.2, 37.8 and 37 degrees Celsius respectively, according to a report of the Meteorological Department here.

In Haryana, Ambala, Hisar and Karnal recorded their respective maximum temperatures at 38, 40.6 and 36.6 degrees Celsius, up to three degrees above normal.

Narnaul, Rohtak, Gurugram and Bhiwani recorded their maximum temperatures at 40.5, 38.9, 40.3 and 38.9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded its maximum temperature at 36.4 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

