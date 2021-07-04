Mild tremor hits Kutch in Gujarat
- Country:
- India
A tremor of 3.7 magnitudes was experienced in Gujarat's Kutch district on Sunday morning, officials said.
There was no report of any casualty or damage to property, they said.
The 3.7 magnitude tremor was recorded at 7.25 am, with its epicenter located 19 km North-North East of Dudhai, at a depth of 11.8 km, an official from the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research said.
According to the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority, Kutch district is located in a ''very high-risk seismic zone''. The district witnessed a devastating earthquake of 6.9 magnitudes in January 2001.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
MoS Fertiliser takes stock of IFFCO's nano urea plant in Gujarat
Gujarat police registers first case under Freedom of Religion Amendment Act, arrest one person
Gujarat ATS busts illegal VoIP centre in Vadodara; one held
Widespread rain in Gujarat as southwest monsoon covers entire state
Gujarat: 77 IAS officers transferred