Ram Van Gaman Path: MP govt earmarks Rs 1 cr for feasibility report, DPR

A sum of Rs 1 crore has been earmarked for the preparation of feasibility and detailed project reports of the Ram Van Gaman Path project, which seeks to retrace the route taken by Lord Ram on his way to exile, state Culture, Tourism and Spirituality Minister Usha Thakur said on Sunday.

She had chaired a meeting on the project, which is to be built in three phases, in Chitrakoot on Saturday.

''The spirituality department has earmarked Rs 1 crore for the feasibility and DPR. The first installment of Rs 50 lakh has been released and tender for the feasibility and detail project reports has been issued. In the first phase, Kadamgiri Parikrama will be built. The second phase will have the 84 Koshi Parikrama, and other spots of importance will be developed in the third phase,'' the minister said. The Ram Van Gaman Path project, which is to be constructed from Chitrakoot to Amarkantak through Satna, Panna, Amanganj, Katni, Jabalpur, Mandla, Dindori and Shahdol, will be undertaken by the spirituality department and MP Road Development Corporation, she added.

