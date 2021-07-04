Left Menu

Monsoon expected to revive from July 8

After a break, the Southwest Monsoon is again set to enter an active phase, M Rajeevan, Secretary of Ministry of Earth Sciences said on Sunday, noting that forecast models show signs of increasing rain activity from July 8.He said that models indicate the formation of a weather system in the Bay of Bengal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 17:38 IST
Monsoon expected to revive from July 8
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

After a break, the Southwest Monsoon is again set to enter an active phase, M Rajeevan, Secretary of Ministry of Earth Sciences said on Sunday, noting that forecast models show signs of increasing rain activity from July 8.

He said that models indicate the formation of a weather system in the Bay of Bengal. ''Monsoon Update: @moesgoi models show signs of revival- increasing rains in South, west coast & East Central India from 8 Jul. ''Models also make an early indication of formation of a weather system over BoB by12th & subsequent active monsoon phase,'' Rajeevan, who has been researching the Southwest Monsoon for more than three decades, tweeted. After a good spell of rains in the first two and half weeks of June, the Southwest Monsoon has not advanced further since June 19.

Delhi, Haryana, parts of west Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, west Rajasthan are yet to see the arrival of the monsoon.

Asked as to when the monsoon is expected to cover the remaining parts including Delhi, he said it could be around July 11. In its forecast for the July, India Meteorological Department said the country as a whole will witness good rainfall this month. However, parts of north India, some parts of south peninsula, central, east and northeast India could witness rainfall in the category of normal to below normal. It added that the conditions are not favourable for the monsoon's progress till July 7 due to the lack of a weather system.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

 Portugal
4
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021