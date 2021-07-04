Maha: Teen, cousin drown in sea off Vasai in Palghar

A teen boy and his 20-year-old cousin drowned off Suruchi beach in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Sunday, fire brigade officials said.

The two were part of a family of seven from Nalasopara who had ventured into the sea for a swim at around 2pm, they said.

''The bodies of Ajit Vishwakarma (13) and his cousin Ranjit Vishwakarma were later fished out,'' an official said.

