Maha: Man climbs on top of pillar demanding COVID-19 relief for cobblers

A man climbed atop the pillar of an under-construction bridge in Thane on Sunday seeking relief for cobblers who he said had been hit hard by the coronavirus-induced restrictions, a civic official said.

Thane district RPI president Ektavadi Chavan climbed the under-construction pillar in Kopri area at around 6:30pm and he was brought down from where he was seated two hours later by fire brigade and regional disaster management cell personnel, the official added.

